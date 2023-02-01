Isabelle Reuter: Stability and mobility, the key to your fitness journey Published 6:27 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Are you tired of losing your balance or feeling like you might tip over while you exercise? The solution may just be improving your stability and mobility. Stability refers to the ability of the body to maintain control and balance in a position or movement, while mobility refers to the ability of the joints and muscles to move through a full range of motion.

But why is this important? For starters, having good stability will prevent you from falling during a weightlifting session or stumbling during your everyday life. Without stability, we may be at risk of falling and injuries. Good mobility, on the other hand, will prevent you from being the person who can’t do certain exercises or touch your toes. Without mobility, we may experience stiffness and pain in our joints. Together, they work to ensure that the body can perform everyday tasks without strain or injury.

People often focus on building muscle or losing weight but neglect the importance of stability and mobility in their exercise routine. However, neglecting them can lead to injury, muscle imbalances and improper form.

So, how do we improve both stability and mobility? It’s all about finding the right balance. By adding exercises that focus on stability and mobility into your routine, such as strength training, stretching, and balance exercises. Want to improve stability? Try single-leg squats, lunges, and balancing on one leg. Want to improve mobility? Try foam rolling, yoga and stretching. And if all else fails, just remember to keep your eyes on the prize: being able to touch your toes without falling over (or at least coming close).

To help with stability and mobility we are offering a yoga wall workshop at the Y taught by Brigette (E-RYT 500 and Yoga Wall Certified Teacher) from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 25, it is open to all, space is limited. For more information, please look on our website. Some other things that we will be offering (for all community members) in February are:

• Red Cross First aid/CPR/AED from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Feb 6 and 8, provides basic life-saving training to help students develop the knowledge, skills, and confidence to respond in a medical emergency.

• Red Cross Lifeguard Class Feb 17-19, provides entry-level lifeguard participants with the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize and respond to aquatics emergencies.

• Paint the Town Pink fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb 12. Gather your friends to play pickleball for a good cause.

• Feb. 1-14: Candy Heart Suckers for sale for $2 in the Teen Center. Purchase one for yourself or for a Y member. All proceeds will be donated to an organization in town .

• Free Art Club in the Teen Center, Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Feb. 7. For grades 5-12, younger youth are welcome with the accompaniment of an adult. Learn how to use varying techniques with ink!

• Valentine’s Day Card Making Workshop in Teen Center from noon to 3:30 on Saturday Feb. 4.

Isabelle Reuter works for the YMCA at the Austin Community Recreation Center