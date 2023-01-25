In Your Community: Masons support Salvation Army food shelf

Members of Fidelity Lodge No. 39 and friends rang bells this past Holiday Season for the Salvation Army Area Food Shelf. Their efforts on Fridays from Thanksgiving to Christmas resulted in just over $6,000. In addition, a Community Grant from Minnesota Masonic Charities resulted in another $5,000 bring the total to over $11,000. Shown presenting the check to Major Jeff Stricler are, from left: Judy McDonald, John Fair, Brad Stout, Neil Hanson, Otto Volkert, Dean Johnson and Gary Brolsma. Photo provided