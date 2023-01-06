In Your Community: Kiwanis groups distribute books

January 6, 2023

Members of Austin Early Risers Kiwanis and Noon Kiwanis gathered recently to prepare 400 books for distribution to pre-K /kindergarten students in Austin . The books are part of a Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) project to promote reading in young children. The Austin Kiwanis Clubs have been participants in this project since 2013 . The free books have been distributed to :

• Backpack /Headstart programs at St. Olaf church and at Holy Cross church;

• Pacelli pre-school program;

• St. Olaf Wee Learning Center;

• Special Education / Pre-school (formerly at Queens) in Austin Public Schools;

• Title One after-school reading program at Woodson Kindergarten center; and

• Parenting Resource Center / Catherwood Day Care center.

Project coordinators for this year’s book distributions are Rick Young for Early Risers and Dave Ruzek for Noon Kiwanis.

