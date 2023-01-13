In Your Community: Homeschool robotics team earns championship in Southland

Published 5:08 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

By Eric Johnson

A local homeschool Vex IQ robotics team, the Microbots, competed in a robotics tournament at Southland Public Schools on Saturday and earned the championship award for the qualification that matches them a state invite. They also earned the judges award. They will compete again in the Austin Robotics Tournament at IJ Holton Intermediate School from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 along with teams from Southgate and Neveln elementaries. Team members are: Clark Ekins, Ian Carolan, Megan Grush, and Noah Anderson. The team also has invited to the US Open Vex IQ Robotics Tournament in Council Bluffs, Iowa on March 27-29. Photo provided

