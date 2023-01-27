In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 5:50 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

Seven teams met and played duplicate bridge on Tuesday at the Mower County Senior Center.

Winners were:

First place, Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus

Second place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Third place, John Karnes and Dave Lilemon

Fourth place, Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt

On Wednesday, five full tables played.

Winners were:

First place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Second place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Third place, Bonnie Fritz and Kay Nelson

Fourth place, Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus

Fifth place (tie), John Leisen and Rick Stroup place and Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Both sessions start at 11:30 a.m., again at the Senior Center in Austin. Players come from Blue Earth, Mason City, Rose Creek, Albert Lea, and Austin. Several players come early and eat lunch before the game starts.

While browsing through the newspapers lately, we ran across an article written by Tim Penny that ran in the Albert Lea Tribune on Dec. 24, 2022. On our ‘over the table talk’ I mentioned this article and a friend piped up: “I liked that guy, first Democrat I ever voted for.” It is true, this young man has built up a following. His article had to do with his leadership of Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation which has to do with early childhood, entrepreneurship and community vitality combined with partnerships within the state and region with whom to corroborate and help in making a difference.

It is like Duplicate Bridge — it’s all about partnership.