In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 6:02 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

On Tuesday, five full tables played duplicate bridge at the Mower County Senior Center at 11:30 a.m.

Winners were:

First place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Second place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Third place, Gail Schmidt and Paul Hanson

Fourth place, Dave Lilemon and Dave Ring

Fifth place, Larry Heimsness and Jaynard Johnson

Again on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., four tables played. Winners were:

First place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Second place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

Third place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Fourth place, Lorraine Quinlivan and Rick Stroup

The Senior Center seems to be very well received in this community. Along with Duplicate Bridge, there will be twice as many 500 club players in another room, with many who will come early to have lunch, which is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Wednesdays, a group of “needle” experts meet in another room. Another activity which made the Mower County Senior Living page explained the value of “movement” for the elderly. Classes are held on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m. This writer will give this one a try next week.

Players for Bridge come from Rose Creek, Austin, Mason City and Albert Lea. We’re always looking to increase our numbers. We’re hoping for competition from Adams and Grand Meadow. Everyone is welcome.