Ida L. Larson, 82

Ida L. Larson, age 82 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, St. Mary’s campus. Ida Louise Kruse was born in Faribault, Minnesota, to William and Vernes (Thompson) Kruse on September 1, 1940. She grew up in Faribault, Minnesota, where she received her education, graduating from Faribault High School. On August 9, 1958, Ida was united in marriage to Dwight Larson, and their union was blessed with two children. She worked for the public school system in St. Peter, Minnesota in various administrative roles, and later, she was the administrative assistant for John Ireland Catholic School. Ida was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Peter, and after retiring and moving to Austin, she joined St. Olaf Lutheran Church. An avid reader her entire life, she enjoyed cooking, baking, entertaining, reading, and sharing books with her friends. She volunteered at Backpackers at St. Olaf Church. Ida, a life-long traveler, looked forward to spending her summers near Two Harbors, Minnesota at their cabin on Spring Lake. She also loved taking many trips to Europe and to Texas. Ida will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her husband, Dwight Larson; children, Paul (Pilar Rodríguez) Larson and Twyla (Jim) Hedeen; grandchildren, Johnathon (Becky), Victor, Amanda (Hayden), and Evan; sister, Linda (Bill) Heyer; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Vernes Kruse; sisters, Betty (Richard) Keiser and Gerry (John) Broscoff; and brother-in-law, Alan Larson.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to The Backpackers, c/o St. Olaf Lutheran Church, 306 2nd Ave. NW, Austin, MN 55912. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements.