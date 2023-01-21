Hospice adult grief support groups available for either in-person or online Zoom attendance
Published 6:08 pm Friday, January 20, 2023
If a significant person in your life has died within the past three years, consider being a part of an upcoming six week in-person or online Zoom grief group.
These groups provide a safe way to connect with other people who are grieving, to be understood and to share needs, concerns and feelings. Grief Group participants should be at least three months into their journey with grief after the death of their loved one.
Spring 2023: Week of April 17 – Week of May 22
ROCHESTER
Day/time
• Mondays, 5:30 – 7 p.m.
• Tuesdays, 1:30 – 3 p.m.
Mayo Clinic Hospice Office
41st Street Professional Building
4111 W Frontage Rd
ALBERT LEA
Day/time
• Mondays, 5:30 – 7 p.m.
Mayo Clinic Hospice Office
1705 SE Broadway Avenue
LAKE CITY
Day/time
• Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to Noon
First Lutheran Church
1000 Peace Ridge
2022 Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research.
PRESTON
Day/time
• Tuesdays, 5:30 – 7 p.m.
Location
Christ Lutheran Church
509 Kansas St. NW
ONLINE ZOOM*
Day/time
Mondays, 5:30 – 7 p.m.
*To attend via Zoom you will need:
• Access to a computer with internet access, microphone and camera • A private place without other people present because the conversations during grief groups are to be kept confidential
• An email address for receiving materials and the Zoom link
Contacts
(507) 284-4002
(800) 679-9084 (toll-free)
rsthospicebereavement@mayo.edu
*Registration closes March 20
COVID-19
For the health and safety of yourself and others during in-person attendance, it’s recommend:
• Social distancing
• Masking
• No food or beverage
• Follow Mayo recommendations MC0749-29rev1222