Hospice adult grief support groups available for either in-person or online Zoom attendance Published 6:08 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

If a significant person in your life has died within the past three years, consider being a part of an upcoming six week in-person or online Zoom grief group.

These groups provide a safe way to connect with other people who are grieving, to be understood and to share needs, concerns and feelings. Grief Group participants should be at least three months into their journey with grief after the death of their loved one.

Spring 2023: Week of April 17 – Week of May 22

ROCHESTER

Day/time

• Mondays, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

• Tuesdays, 1:30 – 3 p.m.

Mayo Clinic Hospice Office

41st Street Professional Building

4111 W Frontage Rd

ALBERT LEA

Day/time

• Mondays, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Mayo Clinic Hospice Office

1705 SE Broadway Avenue

LAKE CITY

Day/time

• Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to Noon

First Lutheran Church

1000 Peace Ridge

PRESTON

Day/time

• Tuesdays, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Location

Christ Lutheran Church

509 Kansas St. NW

ONLINE ZOOM*

Day/time

Mondays, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

*To attend via Zoom you will need:

• Access to a computer with internet access, microphone and camera • A private place without other people present because the conversations during grief groups are to be kept confidential

• An email address for receiving materials and the Zoom link

Contacts

(507) 284-4002

(800) 679-9084 (toll-free)

rsthospicebereavement@mayo.edu

*Registration closes March 20

COVID-19

For the health and safety of yourself and others during in-person attendance, it’s recommend:

• Social distancing

• Masking

• No food or beverage

• Follow Mayo recommendations MC0749-29rev1222