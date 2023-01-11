Hormel Foods to hold virtual annual Meeting of Stockholders Published 4:29 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Hormel Foods Corporation will hold its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually. The live webcast of the meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 via http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRL2023 and is open to all registered stockholders or beneficial owners of the company’s common stock at the close of business on Dec. 2, 2022.

Stockholders will need the 16-digit control number found on the Notice of Internet Availability, the proxy card or on the instructions that accompany the proxy materials to participate in the Annual Meeting and vote shares electronically. If the shares are held in the name of a bank, broker or other holder of record, the voting instructions provided by the bank, broker or other holder of record should include the 16-digit control number.

Following the business of the stockholder meeting, there will be a question-and-answer session. Stockholders may submit a question in advance of the meeting at www.proxyvote.com after logging in with the control number. Questions may be submitted during the Annual Meeting through http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRL2023.

For those who want to attend who are not stockholders at the close of business on Dec. 2, 2022, visit http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRL2023 and register as a guest. Guests will not be able to vote or submit a question during the meeting.

Updates and further information will be available at https://investor.hormelfoods.com/ir-home/default.aspx.

Once again, gift boxes will be available for pick up at the SPAM Museum during its regular business hours for registered stockholders or beneficial owners of the company’s common stock at the close of business on Dec. 2, 2022, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1. People should have the Notice of Internet Availability, the proxy card or the voting instructions received available to receive the gift box. For SPAM Museum hours, please visit https://www.spam.com/museum. Gift boxes are only available for pickup in person and are not available to be shipped, and one gift box per registered stockholder or eligible person.