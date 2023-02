Hayfield girls get on track with a win in Triton Published 9:30 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

The Hayfield girls basketball team ended Triton’s five-game winning streak when it beat the Cobras (6-13 overall) 69-49 in Triton Tuesday.

Hayfield (17-3 overall) was led by Natalie Beaver, who scored 24 points.

Hayfield scoring: Natalie Beaver, 24; Kristen Watson, 21; Jojo Tempel, 13; Chelsea Christopherson, 4; Kenna Selk, 4; Emily Hansen, 2; Jenna Christopherson, 1