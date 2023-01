Hayfield girls bring down KW Published 10:53 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

The Hayfield girls basketball team beat Kenyon-Wanamingo (5-6 overall) 49-35 in Kenyon Tuesday.

Jo Tempel hit five three-pointers and scored 19 points for the Vikings (10-2 overall).

Hayfield scoring: Jo Tempel, 19; Natalie Beaver, 15; Chelsea Christopherson, 10; Kristen Watson, 5; Ava Carney, 2