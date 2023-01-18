Hayfield boys take down FBA, Matti on watch list for Mr. Basketball Published 10:01 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The Hayfield boys basketball team beat Faribault Bethlehem Academy (5-5 overall) 60-43 in Faribault Tuesday.

Isaac Matti scored 15 points for the Vikings (11-3 overall) and he was recently named on the Minnesota Mr. Basketball Watch List, which puts him amongst the top 36 candidates in the state.

Hayfield scoring: Ethan Pack, 20; Zander Jacobson, 19; Isaac Matti, 15; Trent Jellum, 4; Jack Beck, 2