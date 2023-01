Hayfield boys rally to beat Rockets Published 9:25 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

The Hayfield boys basketball team outlasted Randolph (7-6 overall) 75-61 in Hayfield Friday.

The Rockets held an early seven point lead, but Hayfield led 34-30 at the half.

Isaac Matti posted 29 points and 10 rebounds for the Vikings (10-3 overall), as he went 15-for-16 on free throws.

Hayfield scoring: Isaac Matti, 29; Ethan Pack, 22; Zander Jacobson, 17; Gentry Johnson, 4; Isaac Fjerstad, 2; Trent Jellum, 1