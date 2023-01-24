Hayfield boys hold off USC Published 9:53 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

The Hayfield boys basketball team beat United South Central 57-55 on the road Monday.

USC hit a three at the buzzer to make it a two point game.

Zander Jacobson had 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Vikings (12-4 overall).

“It was one of those games where we were in control, but we never made a big run,” Hayfield head coach Chris Pack said.

Hayfield scoring: Zander Jacobson, 16; Isaac Matti, 16; Trent Jellum, 12; Ethan Pack, 9; Jackson Thoe, 2; Gentry Johnson, 2