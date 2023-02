Hayfield boys fend off Cobras’ late push Published 9:28 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

The Hayfield boys basketball team led for the entire night and they shook off a late Triton rally to win 60-52

The Cobras (5-12 overall) got as close as two with five minutes left.

Isaac Matti poured in 24 points for Hayfield (16-4 overall) and Zander Jacobson added 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Hayfield scoring: Isaac Matti, 24; Zander Jacobson, 18; Ethan Pack, 11; Trent Jellum, 7