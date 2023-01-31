Harold Cox, 94

Harold Russell Cox, 94, of Austin, Minnesota, died at his home on Monday, January 30, 2023.

Harold was born on October 8, 1928 in Cedar Rapids, Nebraska to Lawrence and Nellie (Applegate) Cox. Harold served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On May 6th, 1961, Harold married Pamela Newell in Mason City, Iowa. He owned and operated the North Star Café and Silver Truck Lines and drove semi for Mike Ankeny for many years. He also served as a volunteer fireman in Mapleview. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling, fishing, puzzles, books and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his wife Pamela, parents Lawrence and Nellie Cox, granddaughter Jennifer, brothers Leonard Cox, Lawrence Cox, and Earl Cox, sister Eunice Cox and infant siblings.

Harold is survived by his daughter, Susan, grand-daughter, Shannon, great grandchildren, Faith and Cameron, sister: Shirley Morgan, Niece: Lori Morgan, Nephew: Lee Cox and more.

Special thanks to Kris Anderson, Lori Jones and the owners and staff of Midwest Diesel.

Private family services will be held.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.