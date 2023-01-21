HAMILTON AUCTIONS
Published 10:15 am Saturday, January 21, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
ASSUMED NAME:
Hamilton Auctions, LLC d/b/a Maring Auction Co., LLC
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS:
130 State Highway 16 Dexter MN 55926 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Hamilton Auctions, LLC
130 State Highway 16 Dexter MN 55926 USA
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understated that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Paul V. Sween
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES:
andrew@hamiltonauctioncompany.com
Work Item 1365942300024
Original File Number 1365942300024
Austin Daily Herald:
Jan. 18 and 21, 2023
