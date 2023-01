Grand Meadow girls take down Hurricanes Published 9:54 pm Monday, January 16, 2023

The Grand Meadow girls basketball team topped Houston (4-9 overall) 60-44 in GM Monday.

Lauren Queensland and Lexy Foster each scored 18 points for the Superlarks (11-2 overall).

GM scoring: Lauren Queensland, 18; Lexy Foster, 18; Gracie Foster, 7; Kendyl Queensland, 6; Aspen Kolling, 4; Rebeca Hoffman, 4; Sydney Cotten, 3