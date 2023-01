Grand Meadow girls fall to Kingsland Published 10:02 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

The Grand Meadow girls basketball team dropped a showdown to Kingsland (10-4 overall) by a score of 43-38 in GM Thursday.

Lexy Foster had 26 points and 13 rebounds for GM (9-2 overall).

GM scoring: Lexy Foster, 26; Rebeca Hoffman, 5; Lauren Queensland, 4; Kendyl Queensland, 2; Sydney Cotten, 1