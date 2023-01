March 11, 1944 – Jan. 1, 2023

LE ROY, Minn. – Kathryn “Katy” Hilton, 78, Le Roy, Minn., died Sunday, Jan. 1, in Wildwood Grove Care Center.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 6, at Dexter (Minn.) United Methodist Church. The Rev. Jon Marburger will officiate. Interment will be in Dexter Cemetery.

Arrangements by Adams Funeral Home.

