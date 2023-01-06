Friends of the Library to hold murder-mystery fundraiser on Jan. 28 Published 5:45 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

The Friends of the Library will be holding a murder-mystery fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. on Jan. 28, to help raise money for the Austin Public Library remodel.

Tickets are $40 and only 75 will be sold.

The mystery will begin in the California Wine Tasting Country where an annual festival is in full swing.

The interactive activity will then be tasked with solving the murder of vineyard owner Barry Underwood, who after six years is discovered beneath his own wine cellar.

The detectives in the crowd will have to sift through clues and search out the culprit. The person who is able to solve the crime will receive a mystery book as a reward.

The night’s entertainment will also feature a wine tasting for $15 a ticket.

Tickets for both events can be purchased at:

www.hormelhistorichome.org All proceeds will go toward the Austin Public Library expansion project. For more information, email austinfriendslibrary@gmail.com.