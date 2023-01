Foster and Queensland lead Superlarks past Burros Published 9:42 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

The Grand Meadow girls basketball team beat Lanesboro (12-4 overall) 63-40 in Lanesboro Thursday.

Kendyl Queensland and Lexy Foster each scored 15 points for GM (14-2 overall).

GM scoring: Kendyl Queensland, 15; Lexy Foster, 15; Lauren Queensland, 13; Sydney Cotten, 8; Rebeca Hoffman, 6; Aspen Kolling, 2; Rylee Schaufler, 2; Gracie Foster, 2