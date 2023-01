Five Packers score in win over Worthington boys hockey team Published 1:37 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

The Austin boys hockey team scored four first period goals as it beat Worthington (1-9 overall) 5-1 on the road Tuesday.

Gahvin Schaefer, Toby Holtz, Isaac Stromlund, Wyatt Thoma and Sam Eyre all scored for the Packers (2-9 overall) as the team shared the wealth.

Ethan Knox had 24 saves for Austin.