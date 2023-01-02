First baby of 2023 comes on New Year’s Day Published 8:48 am Monday, January 2, 2023

1 of 3

The first baby of the new year wasted little time in kicking off 2023.

Jayla Amora Jones was born at Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin just about four hours after the dawning of the new year att 3:52 a.m.

“My contractions started at 11:15 p.m. (the night before),” said mom Olivia Johnson. “She came so fast for my first. I was surprised to learn my daughter was the new year’s baby.”

Born to Johnson and Darnell Jones, Jayla weighed six pounds, three ounces.

For being the first baby of the new year, the family was given a gift basket.