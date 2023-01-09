FILING
Published 7:46 am Monday, January 9, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice of Filing
Waltham Township
Notice is hereby given that filing for Annual Township Election to be held March 14th , 2023, will open on:
Tuesday, January 3 rd , 2023 at 8:00 a.m. close on Tuesday, January 17 th , 2023
at 5:00 p.m.
Qualified persons wishing to place their name on the ballot must file their affidavit of candidacy with the clerk at 59672 327 th St., Waltham, MN 55982 or call 612-490-8503. Filing fee is $2.00
Offices to be filled:
-One Supervisor for 3 year term
-One Treasurer for 2 year term
Dated this 21 th day of
December, 2022
/s/ Amanda Kiefer
Township Clerk
Austin Daily Herald:
Jan. 7 and 14, 2023
