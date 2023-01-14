FILING Published 5:38 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice of Filing

Waltham Township

Notice is hereby given that filing for Annual Township Election to be held March 14th , 2023, will open on:

Tuesday, January 3 rd , 2023 at 8:00 a.m. close on Tuesday, January 17 th , 2023

at 5:00 p.m.

Qualified persons wishing to place their name on the ballot must file their affidavit of candidacy with the clerk at 59672 327 th St., Waltham, MN 55982 or call 612-490-8503. Filing fee is $2.00

Offices to be filled:

-One Supervisor for 3 year term

-One Treasurer for 2 year term

Dated this 21 th day of

December, 2022

/s/ Amanda Kiefer

Township Clerk

Austin Daily Herald:

Jan. 7 and 14, 2023

FILING