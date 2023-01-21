EST/PRICE, H. Published 10:16 am Saturday, January 21, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

Mower County

District Court

Third Judicial District

Court File Number:

50-PR-23-4

Case Type: Decree

of Descent

In re the Estate of Harriet A. Price, Decedent

Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Descent

of Property

A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this court. The Petition states that the Decedent died more than three years ago leaving property in Minnesota. It requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will, if any, and for the descent of such property to be determined and assigned by this court to the persons entitled to the property.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the petition may be granted.

It is ordered and notice is given that on March 03, 2023 at 3:00 PM a hearing will be held at 201 2nd Ave NE, Suite 3 Austin MN 55912 by Zoom to hear the petition. There will be no in person appearances.

Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice (Minn. Stat. § 524.3-204).

Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.

BY THE COURT: 01/10/2023

Natalie S. Martin District Court Judge

Kristine M. Bartness – Court Administrator

CURTIS LAW FIRM, LLC

Attorney Scott J. Curtis

MN# 0394862

601 Huff Street

Winona, MN 55987

Telephone: (507) 454-3752

Facsimile: (608) 785-1303

e-mail: scott@lacrosselaw.com ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

Austin Daily Herald:

Jan. 14 and 21, 2023

