EST/MURPHY, W. Published 6:53 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

Mower County

District Court

Third Judicial District

Court File Number:

50-PR-23-5

Case Type: Informal Probate

In re the Estate of William James Murphy, a/k/a William J. Murphy, a/k/a William

Murphy, Decedent

Notice of Informal

Appointment of Personal Representatives and Notice to Creditors

(Without a Will)

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

Notice is hereby given that an application for informal appointment of personal representatives has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:

Name Address

Dean Murphy 102 4th St NW Rose Creek MN 55970

Julie Frein 280 Pine Place Dexter MN 55926

Nancy Cogswell 9150 Cambridge Ave N Brooklyn Park MN 55443

Richard Lenton 11315 12th Ave N Plymouth MN 55441

as co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative, or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representatives. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the co-Personal Representatives have full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.

Date 1/5/2023

Probate Registrar-Darla J. Busian

Kristine M. Bartness

Court Administrator

Austin Daily Herald:

Jan. 18 and 25, 2023

EST/MURPHY, W.