EST/LAVELLE, M. Published 5:35 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

Mower County

District Court

Third Judicial District

Court File Number: 50-PR-22-2438

Case Type: Formal Unsupervised

In re the Estate of Michelle Elizabeth LaVelle, Decedent

Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Formal Adjudication of Intestacy, Determination of Heirship, and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice

to Creditors

It is ordered and notice is given that on March 03, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. a hearing will be held at Mower County District Court, 201 – 2nd Avenue NE, Suite 3, Austin, MN 55912 by Zoom for the formal adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of:

Name: Brandon Scott Dion aka Brandon S. Dion

Address: 1108 – 11th Avenue International Falls MN 55649

as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. There will be no in person appearances.

Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx?c=19&p=69).

If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. SECTION 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estte are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT:

/s/Natalie S. Martinez

District Court Judge

Kristine M. Bartness

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner/proposed Personal Representative:

Evan H. Larson

Larson Law Office

201 South Main Street

Austin, MN 55912

Attorney License No.: 176588

Telephone: 507-437-3821

Fax: 507-437-3975

Austin Daily Herald:

Jan. 14 and 21, 2023

