EST/LAVELLE, M.
Published 10:17 am Saturday, January 21, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
State of Minnesota
Mower County
District Court
Third Judicial District
Court File Number: 50-PR-22-2438
Case Type: Formal Unsupervised
In re the Estate of Michelle Elizabeth LaVelle, Decedent
Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Formal Adjudication of Intestacy, Determination of Heirship, and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice
to Creditors
It is ordered and notice is given that on March 03, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. a hearing will be held at Mower County District Court, 201 – 2nd Avenue NE, Suite 3, Austin, MN 55912 by Zoom for the formal adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of:
Name: Brandon Scott Dion aka Brandon S. Dion
Address: 1108 – 11th Avenue International Falls MN 55649
as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. There will be no in person appearances.
Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx?c=19&p=69).
If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. SECTION 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estte are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT:
/s/Natalie S. Martinez
District Court Judge
Kristine M. Bartness
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner/proposed Personal Representative:
Evan H. Larson
Larson Law Office
201 South Main Street
Austin, MN 55912
Attorney License No.: 176588
Telephone: 507-437-3821
Fax: 507-437-3975
Austin Daily Herald:
Jan. 14 and 21, 2023
EST/LAVELLE, M.