Eldean Milan Erickson, 81

Eldean Milan Erickson, age 81, of Austin, died Monday, January 2, 2023, at Saint Mark’s Living.

Eldean was born September 14, 1941, in Boone, Iowa to Ernest and Myrtle Erickson. He grew up outside of Stanhope, IA on the family farm and graduated from Iowa State, studying art and interior design.

He moved to Austin, MN in 1964 where he met Margaret Tousignant and they were married on December 27, 1974.

He spent 35-plus years as an interior designer, establishing countless relationships within the community as he shared his passion for creating beautiful spaces.

Eldean was musically talented and regularly used his warm tenor voice to grace the services of the community’s churches and theater stages as a part of a choir, soloist, or ensemble, including the Northwestern Singers.

Survivors include his wife, Margaret Erickson, Austin, MN; daughter Cherie (Sigi) Gon, Madison, WI; son Brian Erickson (Marney Thomas), Minneapolis, MN; daughter Michelle Duchateau, Rochester, MN; and five grandchildren, Colin, Braden, and Ellie Duchateau, and Nels and Hattie Erickson.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A prayer service and celebration of his life will be at 1 pm on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Mayer Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Mayer Funeral Home from 11:00am to 1:00pm where family and friends may call. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

The family has the sincerest appreciation of the loving care Eldean received at St. Mark’s.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Austin Area Arts in support of the Historic Paramount Theater: www.austinareaarts.org