Education Briefs
Published 5:48 pm Friday, January 27, 2023
Winona State University 2022 Fall Graduates
Austin
Ryley Blomquist, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude Business Administration
Abigail Bollingberg, Bachelor of Science-Teaching, Summa Cum Laude Elementary Education
Chase Callahan, Bachelor of Science-Teaching, Elementary Education/K-6 Education
Darla Collier, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
Emily Eich, Bachelor of Science-Teaching, Mathematics: Secondary Teaching
Ellen Eyre, Bachelor of Science-Teaching, Summa Cum Laude Academic and Behavioral Strategist
Samuel Grubbs, Bachelor of Science, Marketing
Nathan Meyer, Bachelor of Science-Teaching, Summa Cum Laude Mathematics: Secondary Teaching
Katelyn Murphy, Bachelor of Social Work, Social Work
Kimberly Rundle, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
McKayla Swenson, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration
Victor Zarate, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude Computer Science
Rochester Community and Technical College 2022 Fall Dean’s List
Austin
Thomas Donnelly
Blooming Praire
Valerie Casey
Grand Meadow
Mackenzie George
Hayfield
Taylor Dick
Maleah Olson
Seth Petersen
Riley Phenix
Racine
Maggie Petersen
Rochester Community and Technical College 2022 Fall President’s List
Austin
Angela Kelly
Dexter
Kathryn Popenhagen
Ava Rech
Grand Meadow
Roman Warmka
LeRoy
Jordan Bill
Lyle
Lucy Nelson
Racine
Olivia Seim
Kaleigh Tjepkes
Rose Creek
Daniel Smith
Waltham
Katrina Heimer
Rochester Community and Technical College 2022 Fall High Academic Achievement List
Austin
Ann Victoria De Leon
Amy Peterson
Mackenzie Sanders
Grand Meadow
Kathryn Ottman
Trisha Strike
Hayfield
Reese Bauman
Isaac Matti
Skye Nelson
Trista Nierman
Natallia Schneider
Racine
Regan Reker