Education Briefs

Published 5:48 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

By Daily Herald

Winona State University 2022 Fall Graduates

Austin

Ryley Blomquist, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude Business Administration

Abigail Bollingberg, Bachelor of Science-Teaching, Summa Cum Laude Elementary Education

Chase Callahan, Bachelor of Science-Teaching, Elementary Education/K-6 Education

Darla Collier, Bachelor of Science, Nursing

Emily Eich, Bachelor of Science-Teaching, Mathematics: Secondary Teaching

Ellen Eyre, Bachelor of Science-Teaching, Summa Cum Laude Academic and Behavioral Strategist

Samuel Grubbs, Bachelor of Science, Marketing

Nathan Meyer, Bachelor of Science-Teaching, Summa Cum Laude Mathematics: Secondary Teaching

Katelyn Murphy, Bachelor of Social Work, Social Work

Kimberly Rundle, Bachelor of Science, Nursing

McKayla Swenson, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration

Victor Zarate, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude Computer Science

Rochester Community and Technical College 2022 Fall Dean’s List

Austin

Thomas Donnelly

Blooming Praire

Valerie Casey

Grand Meadow

Mackenzie George

Hayfield

Taylor Dick

Maleah Olson

Seth Petersen

Riley Phenix

Racine

Maggie Petersen

Rochester Community and Technical College 2022 Fall President’s List

Austin

Angela Kelly

Dexter

Kathryn Popenhagen

Ava Rech

Grand Meadow

Roman Warmka

LeRoy

Jordan Bill

Lyle

Lucy Nelson

Racine

Olivia Seim

Kaleigh Tjepkes

Rose Creek

Daniel Smith

Waltham

Katrina Heimer

Rochester Community and Technical College 2022 Fall High Academic Achievement List

Austin

Ann Victoria De Leon

Amy Peterson

Mackenzie Sanders

Grand Meadow

Kathryn Ottman

Trisha Strike

Hayfield

Reese Bauman

Isaac Matti

Skye Nelson

Trista Nierman

Natallia Schneider

Racine

Regan Reker

More Education

Austin teacher among 131 candidates up for Teacher of the Year

Riverland economic contribution estimated at $158.1M

In Your Community: Area teams take hardware at Austin VEX competition

Education Briefs

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections