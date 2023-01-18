Education Briefs

South Dakota State University 2022 Fall Dean’s List

Austin

Andrew Chesak, College of Natural Sciences

Kayla Christopherson, College of Natural Sciences

Gloria Hansen, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences

Madison Herrick, College of Education and Human Sciences

Anastasia Mitchell, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

Abigail Muller, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

Codie Wolfe, College of Natural Sciences

Brownsdale

Carter Vogel of Brownsdale, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

Grand Meadow

Emily Decker of Grand Meadow, College of Nursing

Madalyn DeYoung,  College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

College of St. Scholastica 2022 Fall Dean’s List

Austin

Alexis Beckett

Stacy Clingman

Marissa Erstad

Trishanna Gordon

Ariel Martin of Austin

Cindy Raney of Austin

Toria Strampe of Austin

Avery Thompson

LeRoy

Daniel Bly Laguna

Clarke University 2022 Fall Dean’s List

Rose Creek

Rory A. Bickler

Minnesota State University-Moorhead 2022 Fall Dean’s List

Austin

Trevor Baldus, Global Supply Chain Management

University of Missouri 2022 Fall Dean’s List

Austin

Kennedy Bell, pre nursing

