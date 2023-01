Duop’s score gives Packers a win over Mayo Published 9:58 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

The Austin boys basketball team knocked off Rochester Mayo (8-3 overall) 77-75 in overtime Friday night.

The Packers (7-3 overall) took the lead for good when Buai Duop scored an inside hoop to make it 76-75 with 11 seconds left in the game.