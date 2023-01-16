Dennis Kelly, 67

Dennis James Kelly, 67, died Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Hospital-St Marys Campus.

Dennis was born on March 3, 1955 in Austin, Minnesota to John and Barbara (Weingart) Kelly. He owned a flooring business, Kelly Carpets in Austin, Minnesota.

Dennis enjoyed traveling and the outdoors.

Dennis is survived by his daughter, Jaime (Alex) Kaiser of Austin, Minnesota; his fiancée, Tavona Johnson; siblings, Doug (Karen) Kelly of Austin, Minnesota, John (Sondra) Kelly of Jupiter, Florida, Ramona Hazen of Harlingen, Texas; 2 grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, John and Barbara Kelly; and brother, Larry Kelly.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Hormel Historic Home, Austin, MN from 1:30 to 4:00 pm.

Memories and condolences of Dennis may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com