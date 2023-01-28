Cornhole event aims to help Paint the Town Pink, grow sport Published 6:16 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

Each year Paint the Town Pink will usually have at least one or two new events and this year’s event is hoping to capitalize on a rising popularity.

Hwy 218 Cornhole will be hosting Toss for a Cure Bean Bag Tournament from 9 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Both a singles and doubles competitions will be held and 50% of the door money will go to The Hormel Institute.

“I had worked with The Hormel Institute over the summer and they brought up if we wanted to join together,” said Hwy 218 Cornhole owner Scott Nelson. “I just know it’s a big local community supported event.”

Nelson said that introducing the cornhole community to PTTP was a logical choice.

“It doesn’t have to be one thing or this,” Nelson said. “The cornhole family does a lot of many kinds of fundraising.”

Preregistration is preferred by going to Scoreholio or by emailing hwy218cornhole@yahoo.com. For singles play, competitors need to be registered by 9 a.m. on Feb. 11 at a cost of $30 per player. Play will start at 9:15 a.m.

Doubles players need to be registered by 2 p.m. for $60 per team. Play will start after the singles tournament wraps up.

There will also be a raffle throughout the tournament that will include a variety of prizes and a live auction will also be held including one of the bigger prizes being an African safari trip with a value of over $15,000. The auction will start at 5 p.m.

At other tournaments, Nelson said he’s limited participation because of space, but for this one he’s hoping for as many players as possible.

“I’m not going to limit this one,” he said. “I’m hoping we can show what we can do and this is an annual event. Do nothing but grow each year.”

At the same time, Nelson is hoping to draw people to both Austin and the sport itself, which has seen a rise in popularity over the years even to the point of being broadcast on ESPN.

“I just want to grow the community,” Nelson said. “Three years ago there were no tournaments around Austin. We wanted to grow it in house and around Austin.”

The PTTP tournament doesn’t just have to be limited to players. With food and satellite games available, Nelson is hoping that this can also be a family event.

“Don’t just come to play,” he said. “It’s free to come watch. There are side games too. We’re going to make it a full day. Anybody and everybody is welcome. All ages.”

For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/events/668392494882397/