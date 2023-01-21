Convictions: Jan. 8-15 Published 6:18 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

— Adrian Alexander Cantu, 30, Minneapolis, was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation for gross misdemeanor financial transaction card fraud use-no consent. He must follow conditions and pay a $200 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Anthony Chris Conner, 28, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 12 months and one day in prison. He was also sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-refuse to submit to breath test. He must follow conditions. Failure to do so could result in 359 days in jail. He was given credit for six days served.

— Colin Charles Belden, 22, Austin, was sentenced to 48 months in prison for felony third degree criminal sexual conduct-victim 13-15 actor, 24 months older. He must also pay a $50 fine. He was also sentenced to 48 months in prison for felony second degree criminal sexual conduct-child under 13 years of age. He must pay a $300 fine. Sentences to run concurrently.

— Dwight David Blanchard, 43, Hayfield, was sentenced to seven years supervised probation for felony traffic DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 54 months in prison.

— Deandre Rashawn Harmon, 28, Chicago, Illinois, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions