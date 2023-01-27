Convictions: Jan. 15-22 Published 5:34 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

— Clever P. Andon, 35, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Kayla Esperanza Irlas, 24, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony third degree sales of a narcotic. She must follow several conditions and pay a $100 fine.

— Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, 19, Austin, was sentenced to 41 months in prison for second degree manslaughter-culpable negligence creating unreasonable risk.

— Emmanuel Rojas Maldonado, 24, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Leslie Gene Robinson, 61, Faribault, was sentenced to 21 months in prison for felony take/use/transfer movable property without consent. He must also pay a $100 fine.

— Travis David Leake, 39, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fleeing a police officer in motor vehicle. He must follow several conditions and pay a $400 fine.