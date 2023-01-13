Convictions: Jan. 1-8 Published 5:13 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

— Rafael Rodriguez Carrazco, 36, Austin, was sentenced to 56 months in prison for first degree drugs-possess 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He must also pay $1,000 fine.

— Robert James Lewison, 69, LeRoy, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony criminal vehicular operation-substantial bodily harm-driver who causes collision leaves scene. He must follow several conditions.

— Parnath Buony Lam, 20, Fargo, North Dakota, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fleeing a peace officer in motor vehicle. He must follow several conditions. He was also sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-refuse to submit to a breath test. He must follow conditions and pay a $400 fine. Failure to do so could result in 361 days in jail.

— Temaine Octavius Johnson, Sr., 33, Minneapolis, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions. He was also sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance. He must follow several conditions and pay a $200 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Jesus Manuel Camacho, 46, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony second degree drugs-possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 48 months in prison. He was also sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony second degree arson of a building-value of a $1,000 or more. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 23 months in prison.

— Michael Christopher Avritt, 31, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony second degree burglary-dwelling. He must follow several conditions and pay a $100 fine. Failure to do so could result in 23 months in prison.

— Annastasia Venus Chandee, 21, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. She must follow several conditions.

— Carlena Chavon Thomas, 40, Austin, was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation for gross misdemeanor financial transaction card fraud use-no consent. She must remain law-abiding. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail. She was also sentenced to four years supervised probation for felony attempted robbery. She must follow several conditions.

— Nathaniel Woodruff Easley, 54, Austin was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 15 months in prison. He was also sentenced to another two years supervised probation for a second felony count of fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 15 months in prison.