Convictions: Dec. 18 – Jan. 1 Published 5:55 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

— Lawrence Pierre Hood, 32, Hopkins, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony domestic assault. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 30 months in prison.

— Travis Edwin Ihrig, 41, Mason City, Iowa, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drug possession. He must follow several conditions.

— Bonnie Ann Kilpatrick, 50, Austin, was sentenced to four years supervised probation for felony theft by swindle. She must follow several conditions and pay $20,275 in restitution. Failure to do so could result in 13 months in prison.

—Adrick Deonte Mims, 26, Austin, was sentenced to 122 months in prison for felony robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon, 111 months in prison for felony robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon and 98 months in prison for felony robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon. He must also pay $1,699.80 in restitution. Sentences to run concurrently.

— Zachary Pierre Moore, 40, Austin, was sentenced one year of supervised probation for gross misdemeanor terroristic threats. He must follow several conditions and pay a $100 fine. Failure to do so could result in 252 days in jail. He was given credit for 113 days served.

— Temaine Octavius Johnson, Sr., 33, Minneapolis, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor fifth degree drugs possession. He was also sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance. He must follow several conditions and pay a $200 fine. Failure to do so could result in 174 days in jail. He was given credit for six days served.

— Brian Wesley Childs, 45, Welch, was sentenced to 48 months in prison for felony first degree DWI-alcohol concentration .08 or more.

— Anthony Chris Conner, 28, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs-possession. He must follow several conditions. He was also sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor obstruct legal process-interfere with a peace officer. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 361 days in prison.

— Christian James Hatley, 24, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor domestic assault-subsequent violation. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 357 days in jail.

— Eh Moon La Htoo, 21, Austin, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony theft-take/use/transfer movable prop-no consent. She must follow several conditions and pay $1,377 in restitution. Failure to do so could result in 12 months, one day in prison.

— Sabino Enrique Martinez, Jr., 37, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor obstruct legal process-interfere with a peace officer. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 361 days in jail.

— Dimitri William Soto, 24, Austin, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor domestic abuse no contact order-violate no contact ordered within 10 years of previous conviction. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 294 days in jail. He was also convicted of felony no contact order-within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine.

— Anthony Chris Conner, 28, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 12 months, 1 day in prison. He was also sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-refuse to submit to breath test.

— Stephen Aaron Craig Brandt, 39, Owatonna, was sentenced to 365 days in jail for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety.