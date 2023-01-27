Clarice M. Stern, 100 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at the Legacy in Brownsdale Assisted Living.

Clarice Maybeth was born April 25, 1922 in Iowa to Orville and Clara (Eidahl) Pembrook. She grew up on the family farm in Mower County, near Lyle, Minnesota.

On July 21, 1956 she was united in marriage to Richard A. Stern. Clarice and Richard were blessed with a son Randy, and lived their entire married life in Austin, Minnesota. In 1962 they began building the family home in NW Austin, which Clarice treasured. For many years she was employed with Hormel Foods in Austin before retiring after 38 years of service.

Clarice had a soft spot for animals, loved socializing, and made a point of always being early! In her later years she took great joy in helping her friends, and driving them to various appointments whenever she was needed. She was a longtime member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Austin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Richard on June 11, 2020.

Clarice is survived by her son Randy of Crane Lake, Minnesota; sisters-in-law Joanne Iverson of Rochester, Minnesota, Lorraine (Eldon) Tlam of Dunnell, Minnesota; first cousin Davis (Sandy) Eidahl of Richland, Iowa; nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Clasen-Jordan Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Mark Van House officiating. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday afternoon from 1:00 to 2:00 pm prior to the service.