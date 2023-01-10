Charlotte M. Feltz, 89

Charlotte Mae (Nelson) Feltz, age 89, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on January 6, 2023 peacefully snuggled in her bed at home, surrounded by her children.

Charlotte was born on February 7, 1933 in Lyle, Minnesota to Nordahl and Lenore (Olson) Nelson. After graduating from high school in 1951, Charlotte attended Luther College. She married Donald Feltz on October 15, 1960 at Queen of Angels in Austin, Minnesota and had two children, Bradley and Rebecca. She centered her life around family, friends, faith and all things sweet. They made their home in Osage, Iowa. During those years, Charlotte enjoyed raising her children, spending time with family and many friends. She also enjoyed her time working at Dee’s Jewelry and rarely brought home a paycheck because she loved all things that sparkled.

Charlotte enjoyed gardening, canning, baking and spending time on the acreage on the River Road with her sweet dogs, King and Cuddles. She enjoyed having coffee with her girlfriends, playing cards with her Card Club group, going up north with her family and day trip adventures. Shopping and finding a good deal, going to rummage sales, attending concerts and the theater, and doing hardanger were her favorite pastimes.

She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her children Bradley (Diane) Feltz of Lake Elmo, MN and Rebecca (Corey) Steffensen of Chanhassen, MN; Five grandchildren Ryan (Nicole) Feltz, Bryanna (Joel) Sanderson, Jack Steffensen, Anna Steffensen, and Isaac Steffensen; Eight great-grandchildren: Lucy, James, Oliver and Evelyn Feltz and Caleb, Elijah, Andrew and Isaac Sanderson; Brother, Chet Nelson; and special friend, Bob Bahl; also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews and many life-long friends.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Feltz and infant son, brothers Leland, Norman and Gary, sisters Eileen (Heard), Eula (Reshetar), and Carol (Kraushaar) along with many beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Charlotte’s celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary, 209 2nd Ave. NW Austin, MN with the Reverend Scott Meyer officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM and the luncheon will follow the service. Burial will be at a later date on a sunny day in the spring at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Osage, Iowa.

In remembrance of Charlotte’s life, memorials can be made in her name to Minnesota Humane Society or Mayo Clinic Hospice.