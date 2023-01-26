Charles “Jack” J. Morgan, 92

Charles “Jack” John Morgan, age 92, of Brownsdale, Minnesota, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Legacy of Brownsdale. Jack was born in Madison, South Dakota, to Barney and Mary (Gile) Morgan on February 3, 1930. He obtained his GED and served his country in the U.S. Army from 1950-1952, earning the rank of Sergeant First Class. On November 24, 1950, Jack was united in marriage to Rosalie Riekins in Pipestone, Minnesota. Their union was blessed with two sons, Jerry and Charles, Jr. For 40 ½ years, Jack was employed as a railroad engineer for the Milwaukee Railroad. While working on the railroad, Jack and his family relocated to Austin, Minnesota. He loved working in his yard, gardening, birdwatching, and feeding the birds and squirrels. In his younger years, he enjoyed pheasant hunting. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jack is survived by his son, Jerry Morgan (Marilyn Rumsey) of Brownsdale, Minnesota; and stepsiblings. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosalie; parents, Barney and Mary Morgan; son, Charles Morgan Jr.; and one sister.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Woodbury Cemetery, Lyle, Minnesota. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.