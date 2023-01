Cardinal girls slip past Rebels Published 10:46 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

The LeRoy-Ostrander girls basketball team beat Southland (3-8 overall) 65-63 in Adams Tuesday.

Benita Nolt put up 21 points and Jordan Runde had 20 points for the Cardinals (2-7 overall).

LO scoring: Benita Nolt, 21; Jordan Runde, 20; Miranda Nagel, 12; Keira Lewison, 9; Kendal Olson, 3