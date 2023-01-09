CANDIDATES
Published 7:47 am Monday, January 9, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
Lansing Township
26938 539th Avenue PO Box 85, Lansing, MN 55950
NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION CANDIDATES
Lansing Township Board is asking for anyone interested in participating on the Planning Commission. This committee meets a minimum of 4 times a year, and you need to be a resident of Lansing Township.
Please contact: Chairman Duane Mortensen 507.438.1278 Or Clerk Kristine Allas 507.438.4317
Kristine Allas,
Lansing Township Clerk
Austin Daily Herald:
Jan. 7 and 14, 2023
