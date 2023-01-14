CANDIDATES Published 5:38 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Lansing Township

26938 539th Avenue PO Box 85, Lansing, MN 55950

NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION CANDIDATES

Lansing Township Board is asking for anyone interested in participating on the Planning Commission. This committee meets a minimum of 4 times a year, and you need to be a resident of Lansing Township.

Please contact: Chairman Duane Mortensen 507.438.1278 Or Clerk Kristine Allas 507.438.4317

Kristine Allas,

Lansing Township Clerk



Jan. 7 and 14, 2023

