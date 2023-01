Buffalo Lake-Hector Stewart overpowers Hayfield girls Published 9:39 am Monday, January 9, 2023

The Hayfield girls basketball team came up short in a showdown with Buffalo Lake-Hector Stewart (7-0 overall) as the Vikings lost 81-57 in Hayfield Saturday.

Kristen Watson had 20 points for Hayfield (9-2 overall).

Hayfield scoring: Kristen Watson, 20; Natalie Beaver, 13; Jojo Tempel, 11; Chelsea Christopherson, 5; Reese O’Malley, 4; Emily Hansen, 2; Lilly Beyer, 2