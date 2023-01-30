Bruins top Minot’s on Hernborn’s first goal
Published 2:44 pm Monday, January 30, 2023
The Austin Bruins beat the Minot Minotauros 3-1 in Minot Saturday.
Erik Hernborn, who is from Sweden, scored his first goal as a Bruin to put Austin up 2-1 i n the third period.
Trent Wiemken had 24 saves for Austin.
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 0 1 2 – 3
Minot 1 0 0 – 1
First period
(M) Chase LaPinta (Hunter Longhi, Nick O’Hanisain) :42
Second period
(A) Walter Zacher (Sam Christiano, Austin Salani) (power play) 12:38
Third period
(A) Erik Hernborn (Ashton Bynum) 4:09
(A) Ethan Lindahl (Austin Salani, Gavin Morrissey) (empty net) 19:37