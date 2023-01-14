Bruins start fast to take down Norsemen Published 9:53 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

The Austin Bruins topped the St. Cloud Norsemen (13-15-2-2 overall) 6-3 in Riverside Arena Friday.

Austin scored three times in the first period to run out to a fast start.

Ethan Robertson had 26 saves for Austin (22-5-3-4 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

St. Cloud 0 3 0 – 3

Austin 3 2 1 – 6

First period

(A) Isaak Brassard 1:53

(A) Dylan Cook (Jack Malinski) 10:56

(A) Ocean Wallace (James Goffredo, Gavin Morrissey) (power play) 16:27

Second period

(SC) Ryan Thomas (Blake Perbix) 1:01

(A) Morrissey (Malinski) 3:39

(A) Cook (power play) (Goffredo, Morrissey) (power play) 7:03

(SC) Kade Peterson (power play) (Broten Sabo) 16:35

(SC) Andrew Clarke (Perbix) (power play) 17:40

Third period

(A) Jack Malinski (empty net) 19:51

Power plays: Austin – 2-for-6; SC – 2-for-6

Shots: Austin – 39; SC – 29