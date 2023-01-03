Bruins split with Bulls, hold eight-point lead in Central before weekend showdown in Riverside with second place Wings Published 9:46 am Tuesday, January 3, 2023

The Austin Bruins are maintaining an eight-point lead in the NAHL Central Division after falling to North Iowa 4-3 in a shootout on Friday and topping the Bulls 5-0 on Sunday in a pair of games that were both played in Mason City.

Austin (19-5-3-4 overall) now has 45 points in the standings and it holds the lead over second place Aberdeen (17-9-1-2 overall), which has 37 points.

The Bruins will host the Wings at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Saturday’s game

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 2 0 1 0 0 – 3

NI 0 2 1 0 1 – 4

First period

(A) Jack Malinski (Walter Zacher, Matys Brassard) 4:37

(A) Damon Furuseth (James Goffredo, Matys Brassard) 13:22

Second period

(NI) Jackson Shouten (Byron Hartley, Blake Ulve) 13:04

(NI) Nolan Abraham (Jack Mesic, Simopne Dadie) 15:13

Third period

(A) Sam Christiano (Matys Brassard, Adler Johnston) 7:15

(NI) Max Scott (Stefan Carney, Christian Heckman) (short handed) 16:11

OT

No scoring

Shots: Austin – 40; North Iowa – 23

Power plays: Austin 0 -for-4; North Iowa – 0-for-3

Sunday’s game

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 1 2 2 – 5

NI 0 0 0 – 0

First period

(A) Gavin Morrissey (Parker Anderson, Jack Malinski) 16:58

Second period

(A) Malinski (Gavin Morrissey, Walter Zacher) (power play) 0:26

(A) Austin Salani (Josh Giuliani, Damon Furuseth) 15:45

Third period

(A) James Goffredo (Ocean Wallace) 13:17

(A) Parker Anderson (Wallace, Dylan Cook) 16:51

Shots: Austin – 24; North Iowa – 14

Power plays: Austin- 1-for-5; North Iowa – 0-for-4